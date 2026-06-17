Bumper catch, bitter returns for Ramnad fishers

RAMANATHAPURAM: Ramanathapuram fishermen want the state government to break export cartels that prevent them from realising the full value of their catch.

Fishermen, who returned to the sea after the annual fishing ban on Tuesday, landed a bumper catch of prawns, squid and crabs, nearly three times the usual quantity.

However, the massive haul has failed to bring cheer among fishermen as export syndicates allegedly dictate prices, leaving them with no proper mechanism to determine the value of their catch.

Fishermen have urged the state government to intervene and break the alleged syndicate system, ensuring a fair pricing mechanism for their produce.

Following the conclusion of the 61-day annual fishing ban on June 14, hundreds of mechanised boat fishermen in Ramanathapuram district resumed fishing activities, hoping to recover losses incurred during the ban period. More than 700 mechanised boats, carrying around 3,500 fishermen, set sail from the Rameswaram fishing harbour on Sunday evening and began returning from the early hours of Tuesday.

According to fishermen, the first catch after the ban brought an unexpected windfall, with around two lakh kilogram of export-quality prawns, squid and crabs being brought ashore, apart from nearly 3 lakh kg of other fish varieties.

However, the initial excitement soon faded as exporters allegedly refused to announce fixed prices for prawns and crabs, citing the increased supply in the market. Fishermen claimed that traders purchased the catch without revealing prices, forcing them to accept rates decided by buyers.

Normally, premium-quality prawns fetch more than Rs 500 per kg, while crabs also command high prices. But fishermen alleged that exporter groups were controlling the market and pushing prices down despite the high demand for export varieties.