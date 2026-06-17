Chennai NIA court acquits two charged of running terror module, hiring for IS

CHENNAI: The special court for trial of cases registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the city recently acquitted two men who were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1961, for running terror modules and collecting funds, as well as recruiting potential fighters to join the ISIS in Syria.

In her recent order, S Malarvizhi, judge of the special court for NIA cases (sessions court for exclusive trial of bomb blast cases) in Poonamallee, directed acquittal of C Khaja Moideen alias Abdullah Muthalif of Cuddalore district and Ansar Meeran of Chennai.

The two were arrested under Sections 120 (B) r/w 125 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 18 of the UAPA for allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy and planning to carry out terrorist activities.

Meeran, however, was found guilty of harbouring Haja Fakhrudeen – considered the first from India to join the ISIS in Syria – and was sentenced to four year of rigorous imprisonment for the offence under Section 19 of the UAPA. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on him. The jail term can be set off against the period of incarceration already undergone, the judge said.