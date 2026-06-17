'Damaged equipment and poor maintenance': Locals flag safety concerns at Science Park in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The Science Park in Anna Nagar which has been attracting hundreds of visitors every day has fallen into a state of disuse due to poor maintenance. Visitors raise concerns over damaged equipment, overgrown weeds, and the lack of basic amenities.

The Science Park, spread on 2.62 acres, was built by the Tiruchy city corporation in June 2018 at a cost of Rs 2.14 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. The park is open from 6 am to 8 am and 4 pm to 8 pm daily. Entry is free for the public.

The facility features 20 science-based interactive exhibits, walking tracks, a Hall of Science, an amphitheatre, a rock and water fountain.

The park attracts around 200 visitors on weekdays, and the footfall doubles during weekends and public holidays. Visitors, however, say the facility is not properly maintained. Several scientific exhibits and play equipment are damaged, while weeds and bushes have spread across the premises, making it a breeding ground for insects.

Basic amenities such as drinking water, adequate lighting, and properly maintained toilets are either unavailable or poorly maintained. The Hall of Science has remained locked for a long time, visitors added.