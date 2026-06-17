'Damaged equipment and poor maintenance': Locals flag safety concerns at Science Park in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The Science Park in Anna Nagar which has been attracting hundreds of visitors every day has fallen into a state of disuse due to poor maintenance. Visitors raise concerns over damaged equipment, overgrown weeds, and the lack of basic amenities.
The Science Park, spread on 2.62 acres, was built by the Tiruchy city corporation in June 2018 at a cost of Rs 2.14 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. The park is open from 6 am to 8 am and 4 pm to 8 pm daily. Entry is free for the public.
The facility features 20 science-based interactive exhibits, walking tracks, a Hall of Science, an amphitheatre, a rock and water fountain.
The park attracts around 200 visitors on weekdays, and the footfall doubles during weekends and public holidays. Visitors, however, say the facility is not properly maintained. Several scientific exhibits and play equipment are damaged, while weeds and bushes have spread across the premises, making it a breeding ground for insects.
Basic amenities such as drinking water, adequate lighting, and properly maintained toilets are either unavailable or poorly maintained. The Hall of Science has remained locked for a long time, visitors added.
M Ragavi from Srirangam said, “I used to bring my daughter to the park almost every weekend. Compared to other parks in the city, this place offers children an opportunity to learn through science-based exhibits. But the conditions are worsening year after year.”
She added that the nearby Ibrahim park is always crowded, and hence they prefer coming here. “Most areas remain poorly lit. The purpose of setting up the science park has been defeated by neglect,” she added.
Visitors alleged that only the fee-based attractions receive regular maintenance, while the rest of the park has been largely ignored. Although parking space is available, there is no parking management. As a result, many visitors park their vehicles along the roadside and in front of the park, causing traffic congestion.
Another visitor, K Santhosh from Thennur, said, “The damaged equipment poses a serious threat to children. On June 13, I saw a child getting injured while using one of the circular play structures. The child fell and cried in pain, but there was no staff member nearby to respond immediately. Several exhibits have sharp edges, broken parts, and rusted surfaces, which can cause accidents.”
When contacted, a senior corporation official said, “We will visit the park and take measures to address the issues.”