Deadline nears, but Vellalore's garbage mountains refuse to shrink as CCMC fails to expedite bio-mining

COIMBATORE: Even as the clock ticks on the two-year deadline for the second phase of bio-mining at the Vellalore dumpyard, the project continues to move at a slow pace, with zero indication of urgency from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). Despite repeated appeals from residents, interventions by environmental activists, and even directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to speed up the work by deploying additional machinery, no concrete action appears to have been taken, raising serious concerns over the civic body's commitment to resolving one of the city's biggest environmental challenges.

With only around seven months left before the contract period ends, the contractor has managed to complete just 53.68% of the work taken up to clear 7.94 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the Vellalore dumpyard. A total of Rs 20.66 crore has already been spent on the project.

The CCMC generates more than 1,200 tonnes of solid waste every day from its 100 wards across five zones. While around 800 to 900 tonnes are segregated and processed through Micro Compost Centres (MCCs), Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), and other facilities, the remaining 300-400 tonnes of mixed waste continue to be dumped at the 697.97-acre Vellalore facility located on the outskirts of the city.

Ironically, this practice continues despite explicit directions issued years ago by the NGT and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), prohibiting the dumping of fresh waste at the site. Legacy and fresh waste now occupy nearly 150 acres of the dumpyard.

For residents of Vellalore and nearby localities, the consequences have been severe. Persistent foul odour, fears over groundwater contamination, and concerns about long-term health impacts have turned the dumpyard into a source of constant distress.