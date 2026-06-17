DMK should accept people’s verdict instead of blaming allies: Congress

CHENNAI: A day after DMK mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ lashed out at Congress and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress on Tuesday strongly criticised its former ally for what it described as repeated and derogatory remarks against the grand old party and its leaders.

In a strongly worded three-page joint statement, Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar and Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan accused the DMK of refusing to accept the people’s verdict in the recent Assembly election and attempting to blame its allies for the defeat.

Referring to the recent criticism from the part of DMK leaders and ‘Murasoli’, the Congress ministers alleged the party (Congress) and its leaders were being subjected to personal attacks and offensive remarks. They warned though Congress is capable of responding in the same language, it prefers to maintain political decency and restraint.

The ministers said the Congress had extended support to the TVK-led government to uphold secular values and prevent any indirect BJP interference in Tamil Nadu politics. They rejected the DMK’s criticism, saying coalition politics has always been a part of Tamil Nadu’s political history.

The statement also accused the DMK of enjoying the influence of allies throughout its political journey and failing to adequately share power with its partners when it (DMK) forms the government. The ministers also praised the TVK government for accommodating its allies in the cabinet.