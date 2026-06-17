Licence eludes cracker manufacturers eyeing operations in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: The members of the Firecrackers manufacturers and entrepreneurs association allege that the district administration has not taken action as over 65 applications seeking licence for establishing firecracker workshops.
They claimed these applications were submitted in the past two years.
However, an official seeking anonymity told TNIE that the applications are under consideration and will be issued following scrutiny.
Following the Virudhunagar district, firecracker units are popping up in Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram and Vilathikulam areas in Thoothukudi district; however, the district administration had not given any licence in the past two years.
It is said that the public strongly oppose explosive industries in the locality, fearing untoward incidents, while the farmers are deeply worried about labour shortage.
The manufacturers had applied for an ‘LE-1 specific explosives license up to 15 kg category’ which is granted by the district collector in his capacity as the district magistrate. “More than 65 files seeking licence for handling explosives used for firecrackers, are pending at the table of District Revenue Officer (DRO). The investments have been lying idle for the past two years,” said Raguram, the secretary of the association.
The firecracker manufacturers claim that they have invested several crores on buying land at suitable places for establishing firecracker manufacturing units and waiting for the licence to proceed. The industries would provide jobs to more than 5,000 people in the dry area where the prospects of agriculture are dim.
Virudhunagar has more than 1,500 industries, both big and small. Since the industry is saturated in Virudhunagar, manufacturers are approaching neighbouring Thoothukudi district, manufacturers said.
Meanwhile, Karisal Boomi Vivasayigal Sangam president A Varadharajan said safety is paramount as many accidents due to the apathy of officials and manufacturers had devastated many families. When there is an acute labourer shortage for agriculture, the district administration should not permit firecracker units. The public should be aware of the risks associated with such industries. The district collector should conduct a public hearing before giving permission to firecracker industries, he appealed.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said that the district administration is processing the pending applications, and the licence would be granted following an intense scrutiny. Firecracker manufacturing units and their godowns will be monitored strictly, he said.