Licence eludes cracker manufacturers eyeing operations in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: The members of the Firecrackers manufacturers and entrepreneurs association allege that the district administration has not taken action as over 65 applications seeking licence for establishing firecracker workshops.

They claimed these applications were submitted in the past two years.

However, an official seeking anonymity told TNIE that the applications are under consideration and will be issued following scrutiny.

Following the Virudhunagar district, firecracker units are popping up in Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram and Vilathikulam areas in Thoothukudi district; however, the district administration had not given any licence in the past two years.

It is said that the public strongly oppose explosive industries in the locality, fearing untoward incidents, while the farmers are deeply worried about labour shortage.

The manufacturers had applied for an ‘LE-1 specific explosives license up to 15 kg category’ which is granted by the district collector in his capacity as the district magistrate. “More than 65 files seeking licence for handling explosives used for firecrackers, are pending at the table of District Revenue Officer (DRO). The investments have been lying idle for the past two years,” said Raguram, the secretary of the association.