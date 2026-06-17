Madras HC issues notice to TN Speaker on AIADMK plea against acceptance of four MLAs' resignations

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and other respondents on petitions filed by the AIADMK challenging his decision to accept the resignations of four of its MLAs, who later joined the ruling TVK, as a result of horse trading.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, also ordered notices to the Assembly Secretary, the Election Commission of India, the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu and the four MLAs concerned, Maragatham Kumaravel, S Jayakumar, P Sathyabama and Esakki Subaya, directing them to file their replies.

The petitions were filed by AIADMK whip Agri S S Krishnamurthi, challenging the Speaker's decision to accept the resignations while disqualification proceedings against the four MLAs were pending.

He also sought a stay on all further proceedings arising from the declaration of vacancies in the constituencies, a direction to the Election Commission of India not to issue any notification or conduct by-elections, and the quashing of the Speaker's decision to accept the resignations.

However, the bench did not grant any interim relief against the Speaker's decision and adjourned the hearing to June 29, 2026.