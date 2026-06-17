Madurai Bench of Madras HC asks State to perform last rites of ‘custodial torture’ victim Aakash

MADURAI: Holding that the right of a deceased person to receive a decent burial or cremation is an extension of human dignity and the same cannot be denied merely because the relatives declined to act, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed authorities to take immediate steps for the dignified burial or cremation of the mortal remains of R Aakash of Manamadurai, who allegedly died due to custodial torture on March 8.

Justice L Victoria Gowri gave the direction after Aakash’s family members declined to receive his body, which has been kept in the mortuary of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for more than three months, despite a specific order passed by the court to claim the body by 5 pm on Monday.

A counsel representing Aakash’s father, A Rajesh Kannan, told the court on Tuesday that there was lack of transparency immediately after the occurrence and attempts were allegedly made to persuade the family to settle the matter. Unless stronger action is taken against all officials allegedly involved in the occurrence, the family is unwilling to receive the mortal remains in order to secure complete justice, he added.