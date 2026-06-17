Man kills daughter while on video call with wife, ends his life in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old Nepalese national, employed as a watchman at a government school in Chintadripet, allegedly killed his nine-year-old daughter before attempting to end life on Monday.

He had reportedly made a video call to his wife in Nepal while committing the crime. Although he was taken to a government hospital for treatment, he died on Tuesday.

According to the Chintadripet police, the deceased, identified as Laxman Prasad (40) was residing on the premises of the school where he works with his daughter Geetha (9), who was studying in Class 4 at the same school.

Laxman used to frequently quarrel with his wife questioning her fidelity. Unable to tolerate his behaviour, his wife reportedly left for Nepal with their younger daughter, the police said.

On Monday night, angered by the ongoing conflict with his wife, Laxman took Geetha to the second floor of the school building and allegedly killed her. He reportedly made a video call to his wife in Nepal, making her watch as he killed their daughter. Then, he attempted to kill himself, the police said.

The incident came to light when one of the school assistants went to the second floor as part of her routine duties and found both father and daughter unconscious.

She immediately raised an alarm, prompting other school staff members to rush to the spot. The Chintadripet police were informed and rushed to the scene.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)