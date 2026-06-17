Man lures wife’s lover using her phone, kills him; dumps body in garbage yard in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife’s former lover and dumping the body in a garbage yard near Thalakadai Pirivu in Natham taluk of Dindigul district. The body was recovered by police early on Tuesday.

According to police sources, M Veeramani (24) and his wife, V Nagalakshmi (23), are residents of Thalakadai in Sirumalai near Dindigul city. The couple got married three months ago. Police said Nagalakshmi had previously been in a relationship with S Aravindan (25).

However, Veeramani opposed the relationship and had earlier warned Aravindan to stay away. On Sunday evening, Veeramani allegedly used his wife’s phone to message Aravindan, asking him to come to an isolated spot near a forest area.

When Aravindan arrived at the location, he found Veeramani waiting for him. During the confrontation, Veeramani allegedly attacked and killed him before disposing of the body in a garbage yard near Thalakadai Pirivu on Sunday.

Based on the investigation, police traced and arrested Veeramani, who allegedly confessed to the crime. The body was recovered on Tuesday and sent to Dindigul Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Further probe is on.