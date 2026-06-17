Neglected by sons, elderly couple dies by suicide near Kattumannarkoil

CUDDALORE: An elderly couple, who were suffering from ill health, died by suicide near Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district on Tuesday. The couple took the extreme step as they were allegedly distressed over being neglected by their two sons.

The deceased were identified as P Ravanan (57) and his wife R Chitra (50) of Chinnapunganeri village. Their elder son, R Siva, is living abroad, while the younger son, R Rahul, is residing in another town with his family. Police said both the sons were not taking care of their parents.

According to police, the couple had been suffering from health issues for the past one year and had been staying at home. “Upset that they were not being cared for despite having two sons, the couple allegedly took the extreme step on Tuesday morning,” police said.

On receiving information, Kattumannarkoil police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent it to the Government Hospital in Kattumannarkoil for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way. “Their younger son is on the way to the village. More information will be known after his arrival,” police sources said.