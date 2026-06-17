‘No more bribes, private schools can apply online for NOC from July 1: Minister Rajmohan

CHENNAI: An online system for issuance of recognition renewal orders and no-objection certificates (NOCs) to private schools will be launched on July 1, eliminating middlemen and ensuring approvals are granted solely on merit, said Minister for School Education A Rajmohan on Tuesday.

After distribution of renewal orders to over 848 schools at an event held at the Anna Centenary Library in the city, the minister said private schools would no longer have to pay bribes to obtain renewals or NOC.

He said the process was often plagued by delays and irregularities in the past, with bribes collected that varies from institution to institution. “These irregularities have now been completely eradicated. Schools that possess the required safety certificates will receive renewals and NOCs without any difficulty,” he added. Further, he said the process had been simplified to ensure private schools are not forced to factor bribe into student fees.

Assns welcome move

Welcoming the announcement, representatives of private school associations alleged that institutions were earlier forced to pay bribes ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for renewal of recognition, while obtaining NOCs for CBSE schools cost as much as `30 lakh.