PM Modi's welfare schemes transformed India: Lt Governor K Kailashnathan

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for a "New India" through welfare and development initiatives implemented over the past 12 years.

Speaking at the Jan Kalyan welfare assistance distribution programme at Kamban Kalaiarangam, Kailashnathan said schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, PM-Kisan and Ayushman Bharat had directly benefited millions of people and ensured that government assistance reached beneficiaries without middlemen.

India's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, support for small traders and street vendors, infrastructure development, Vande Bharat trains and achievements in space exploration reflected the country's rapid progress under Modi's leadership, he said. "India has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies. Empowered women, educated youth, improved healthcare and a self-reliant economy are the hallmarks of the New India," he said.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy described Modi as a visionary leader who had guided the country's development in a remarkable manner during his 12 years in office.

Recalling his interactions with Modi when the latter served as the CM of Gujarat, Rangasamy said he was known for expressing his views with conviction and clarity. He credited the Prime Minister with significant improvements in infrastructure, including roads and bridges, and said various central schemes had contributed to economic growth. At the same time, the CM stressed that the centre should allocate additional funds to Puducherry for its development.

Meanwhile, CM Rangasamy said many central government schemes were presented to him with their Hindi names and that he had instructed officials to provide their Tamil equivalents as well.