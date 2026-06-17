Rajavelu, Sivakolundhu, Rajasekaran sworn in as ministers in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Cabinet was expanded with the swearing-in of P Rajavelu (AINRC), VP Sivakolundhu (AINRC) and GNS Rajasekaran (BJP) as ministers by Lt Governor K. Kailashnathan at Lok Nivas on Wednesday, taking the Council of Ministers to its full strength.

They were administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Lt Governor. Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Ministers A Namassivayam and Malladi Krishna Rao, and MLAs of the ruling alliance and Opposition parties, including the DMK, Congress and TVK, along with independent MLAs, were present on the occasion. LJK MLA Jose Charles Martin, however, was not present.

While Rajavelu had earlier served as Deputy Speaker and as a minister in previous governments, Sivakolundhu and Rajasekaran have been appointed ministers for the first time.