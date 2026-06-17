Rajavelu, Sivakolundhu, Rajasekaran sworn in as ministers in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Cabinet was expanded with the swearing-in of P Rajavelu (AINRC), VP Sivakolundhu (AINRC) and GNS Rajasekaran (BJP) as ministers by Lt Governor K. Kailashnathan at Lok Nivas on Wednesday, taking the Council of Ministers to its full strength.
They were administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Lt Governor. Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Ministers A Namassivayam and Malladi Krishna Rao, and MLAs of the ruling alliance and Opposition parties, including the DMK, Congress and TVK, along with independent MLAs, were present on the occasion. LJK MLA Jose Charles Martin, however, was not present.
While Rajavelu had earlier served as Deputy Speaker and as a minister in previous governments, Sivakolundhu and Rajasekaran have been appointed ministers for the first time.
Sivakolundhu had earlier served as Speaker in the Congress government led by V Narayanasamy, while GNS Rajasekaran from Karaikal has been elected to the Legislative Assembly for a second consecutive term.
The appointments have been made with representation to the Scheduled Caste community through Rajavelu and to the outlying Karaikal region through Rajasekaran.
The National Democratic Alliance retained power in the 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections, securing 18 of the 30 seats. Rangasamy was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 13, while A. Namassivayam of the BJP and Malladi Krishna Rao of the NR Congress were inducted as ministers on the same day. However, portfolios have not yet been allocated.
With the induction of the three ministers, the Cabinet has now reached its full strength. Portfolios are expected to be distributed within a day or two. Chief Minister N Rangasamy said elections to the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly would be held shortly.