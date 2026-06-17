Reactor pressure vessel installed at Kudankulam nuclear plant

TIRUNELVELI: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) on Tuesday announced that a major construction milestone has been achieved at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), with the successful installation of the Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) inside the reactor building of Unit-5.

According to an official statement issued through KKNPP, the 320-tonne Reactor Pressure Vessel was erected on Monday after the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) granted clearance for major equipment installation.

Describing the RPV as the “heart” of a nuclear power plant, NPCIL said it houses the reactor core where nuclear fission takes place. The installation was carried out using advanced heavy-lift cranes and marks the beginning of the erection of the Nuclear Steam Supply System equipment for Unit-5.

NPCIL also highlighted the collaboration between the corporation and Russia’s Atomstroyexport, stating that the milestone demonstrates continued international cooperation in advancing India’s nuclear energy programme.

The statement noted that Units 1 and 2 of the Kudankulam project are already operating at rated capacity and have together generated nearly 130 billion units of electricity. According to NPCIL, this has helped avoid an estimated 112 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Construction is progressing on Units 3, 4, 5, and 6.