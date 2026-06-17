Rs 11,600 crore in funding gap casts shadow over TVK’s poll promises

CHENNAI: The state is facing a Rs 11,600 crore funding gap even before accounting for a single new government scheme. A white paper on the state’s fiscal management lays out the arithmetic bluntly: the deficit cannot be fully funded even if every available borrowing window comes through. The findings have cast a long shadow over the ruling party’s poll promises, raising hard questions about when, or whether, the promised schemes could be rolled out.

According to the white paper released by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson along with finance secretary MA Siddique, the state government is committed to deliver on its promises, despite these challenges, as early as possible as the financial position permits.

The state’s net borrowing ceiling for 2026-27 stands at Rs 1,14,981 crore fixed by the Centre at 3% of projected GSDP of Rs 38.3 lakh crore. On top of that, the Centre has offered Rs 7,000 crore under its capital investment assistance scheme and potentially Rs 11,000 crore tied to pension reform parity contingent on Centre agreeing to treat Tamil Nadu’s pension scheme on par with its own.

A further Rs 19,163 crore the 0.5% of GSDP window for power sector reforms is in limbo. The 16th Finance Commission’s report is silent on whether this facility continues beyond 2025-26. Even assuming all contingent approvals materialise, maximum borrowings reach Rs 1,52,144 crore. The estimated fiscal deficit exceeds that by Rs 11,600 crore.

That gap assumes 12% growth in the state’s own tax revenues — itself an optimistic projection. An 8% growth scenario widens the hole by a further Rs 7,700 crore. The harder truth: these numbers cover only existing committed expenditure — largely obligations created by the previous government. New schemes the ruling party has promised voters don’t figure in the calculation at all.

The white paper’s prescription is unsentimental: plug leakages in revenue collection, reduce procurement costs, and tighten expenditure. Capital spending could be cut by Rs 5,000 crore, though the document flags this as undesirable.