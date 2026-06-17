Stalin questions CM Vijay’s silence on women’s safety

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday asked when Chief Minister C Josephy Vijay would come out of “silent mode” and respond to growing concerns over law and order.

He said the safety of people, especially women and children, has become a serious issue and asserted that the opposition cannot remain silent. “When will the government give a call sheet to address safety concerns?” the former CM asked in a post on X.

He also questioned whether the cries of parents who had lost their children had reached the ears of the CM, despite his claims of having appointed efficient officers and launched the Singappen Special Force for women’s safety.