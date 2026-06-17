Tamil Nadu got 60 per cent less water from Karnataka due to poor June rain

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu received 60% less Cauvery water in the first half of June due to a severe basin water crisis and poor rainfall. The Cauvery basin is facing a water crisis due to insufficient rainfall, resulting in reduced water flow to Tamil Nadu and low reservoir levels in both Karnataka and TN, affecting drinking water supply and agriculture.

In its first meeting of the current water year (June 2026 - May 2027), the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) advised both states to exercise caution in providing water to farmers for sowing kharif crops, urging them to prioritise drinking water needs.

There is approximately a 60% deficiency in the flow of Cauvery water at the interstate point of Biligundlu from Karnataka during the first two weeks of June, indicating a significant lack of rainfall in the basin. Additionally, reservoir levels are alarmingly lower compared to last year.

In the first two weeks of June, only 1.75 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water flowed at the interstate point of Biligundlu, compared to 4.29 TMC during the same period last year. According to the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT), modified by the Supreme Court, a total of 9.19 TMC of Water flow is required.

The major reservoirs in both states within the Cauvery basin are at dangerously low levels. The KRS storage level is currently 6.98 TMC, compared to 26.24 TMC last year. Similarly, the current level of the Mettur reservoir in TN is 41.39 TMC, down from 85.58 TMC last year.