Tamil Nadu got 60 per cent less water from Karnataka due to poor June rain

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu received 60% less Cauvery water in the first half of June due to a severe basin water crisis and poor rainfall. The Cauvery basin is facing a water crisis due to insufficient rainfall, resulting in reduced water flow to Tamil Nadu and low reservoir levels in both Karnataka and TN, affecting drinking water supply and agriculture.
In its first meeting of the current water year (June 2026 - May 2027), the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) advised both states to exercise caution in providing water to farmers for sowing kharif crops, urging them to prioritise drinking water needs.
There is approximately a 60% deficiency in the flow of Cauvery water at the interstate point of Biligundlu from Karnataka during the first two weeks of June, indicating a significant lack of rainfall in the basin. Additionally, reservoir levels are alarmingly lower compared to last year.
In the first two weeks of June, only 1.75 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water flowed at the interstate point of Biligundlu, compared to 4.29 TMC during the same period last year. According to the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT), modified by the Supreme Court, a total of 9.19 TMC of Water flow is required.
The major reservoirs in both states within the Cauvery basin are at dangerously low levels. The KRS storage level is currently 6.98 TMC, compared to 26.24 TMC last year. Similarly, the current level of the Mettur reservoir in TN is 41.39 TMC, down from 85.58 TMC last year.
Last year, the monsoon arrived early in May and ended with a record surplus by September. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the deficient monsoon conditions are likely to continue for the remaining days of June.
“There is no indication of any major cyclonic system developing in the rest of June that could bring sufficient rain to meet the necessary requirements,” said Vineet Gupta, Chairman of the CWRC, following the 136th meeting of the committee.
He directed both states to take precautions when releasing water and to prioritise drinking water needs. TN officials reported that they have not yet opened the floodgates of the Mettur Dam. Despite the ongoing deficient rainfall, TN authorities have requested the CWRC to direct Karnataka to release water to meet the required quota in the next fortnight.
The lower reservoir levels have prevented TN officials from opening the Mettur floodgates for irrigation. Officials from Karnataka noted that inflow into the Kabini reservoir’s catchment was recorded for only three days, at rates between 2000 and 2500 cubic meters per second. In the catchment of three other reservoirs, inflows were recorded at rates between 300 and 500 cubic meters per second.
According to the CWDT, Karnataka needs to ensure flows at Biligundlu by releasing around 1000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water per day, which amounts to over 2.5 TMC per month. However, the CWDT award was designed for a normal year, not a distressed one.