Tamil Nadu's true debt Rs 13.18L crore: White Paper

‘Actual revenue deficit may reach Rs 90,500 cr, fiscal deficit Rs 1.64 lakh cr’

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson, said, “The decline will be corrected, and we will restore Tamil Nadu to the number one position.”

Asked about schemes for which the previous government may have allocated funds unnecessarily, the minister said, “We never said that welfare schemes are not good. Announcing schemes without income generation leads to difficulty. That is what we are pointing out.”

Answering another question, the minister said, “We chose the post-pandemic period since all states are in the same position. The losses in PSUs can be described as man-made disaster.”

Replying to a question about the ‘leakage in revenue resources’, the minister said, “In Anna Nagar, the market value of land is Rs 25,000 per square foot, but it was undervalued using guideline value. So, everything depends on clean administration. If we can fix leakages through corruption-free governance, we can move from where we are right now.”

When pointed out that the TVK government has not spoken about fulfilling their election promises, the minister said, “Whatever promised will be fulfilled with a timeline in consultation with the CM.”

The white paper contended that unlike peer states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, which used the post-pandemic recovery to strengthen their fiscal positions, Tamil Nadu’s key fiscal indicators worsened, leaving the state with shrinking fiscal space and mounting long-term challenges.