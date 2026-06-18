98 bird species spotted in survey at Kousika river

COIMBATORE: A group of birdwatchers during their ten-day survey along the Kousika River — a once-prominent river that has largely disappeared — documented significant bird activity.

A total of 98 bird species have been identified, including a group of breeding nests, indicating a pleasant environment for the birds and chicks.

Originating from Kurudi Hill in Coimbatore and merging with the Noyyal River near Vanjipalayam in Tiruppur district, the river stretch was covered by R Karthikeyan, Neel Anand Mayur, S Yuvaraj, K Selvaganesh and Divya Chandran on foot for about 52 km. Despite pollution, with sewage inflow, encroachments and accumulated garbage, the birders identified not only birds, and the river and its bed as a hotspot for all other living creatures, and appealed to the citizens to protect the river for the well-being of the birds and humans.

Apart from birds, the participants noticed a group of spotted deer; a Russell's viper warming to get morning sunlight; red-wattled lapwing (Vanellus indicus) and Asian green bee-eater (Merops orientalis) in the middle of the river stretch, which is almost dry now. Moreover, they were stunned after noticing the Indian grey hornbill, which was breeding in a peepal tree (Ficus religiosa), and brisk movement of the Indian hare (Lepus nigricollis), etc.