After repeated delays, Coimbatore's Saibaba Colony flyover to open in first week of July

COIMBATORE: After months of repeated delays, motorists in Coimbatore may finally get relief as the much-awaited Saibaba Colony flyover on Mettupalayam Road is expected to be opened to the public in the first week of July.

Officials of the National Highways wing of the State Highways department in the Coimbatore division have planned to complete the remaining flyover works by the end of June and to make the facility operational soon after. The project commenced on September 19, 2024, with an original completion deadline set for August 2026. However, authorities had initially aimed to finish the work much earlier and open the flyover by January this year. Officials said the delays were primarily caused by a lack of coordination among various government departments and the slow pace of utility relocation works.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the National Highways wing said, "The majority of flyover works have been completed. Only the ramp work on the Eru Company side remains pending. We shall complete those works by the end of this month. Once finished, the flyover will be thrown open to the public in the first week of July," the official said.

The official further stated that after the flyover becomes operational, the service road beneath the structure will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic for around 15 days. This closure will allow authorities to complete pending works.