AIADMK councillors stage protest, allege corruption in CCMC

COIMBATORE: Corruption allegations, a demand for an investigation, and approval of new development projects marked the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) council meeting on Wednesday.
The meeting, chaired by Mayor K Ranganayaki alongside Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja, witnessed protests against the DMK-led civic administration from AIADMK councillors R Prabhakaran and D Ramesh, who arrived wearing black shirts. Holding signs demanding an inquiry into alleged corruption within the corporation, the councillors raised slogans before entering the council hall.
Addressing reporters, Councillor R Prabhakaran accused the civic administration of large-scale irregularities in infrastructure and sanitation projects. He alleged that roads in several parts of the city, despite being in good condition, were being repeatedly re-laid, leading to a waste of public funds. He alleged irregularities in the city's waste management operations, especially the manipulation of garbage collection records and misreporting by officials. He further raised concerns over the handling of issues related to the city's dump yard.
Demanding accountability, the AIADMK councillors called for the formation of a special committee to investigate the alleged irregularities. Raising slogans such as "Dissolve the Corporation" and "Constitute an inquiry committee," they staged a brief demonstration before taking part in the council proceedings.
Despite the political confrontation, the meeting also focused on civic development initiatives. The council unanimously approved a proposal to construct a modern kabaddi court at Kumarasamy Kulam in Ward 74 of the West Zone at an estimated cost of Rs 1.8 crore. The project aims to promote traditional sports and improve facilities for local youth and fitness enthusiasts. The civic body also approved the construction of a state-of-the-art public library and study centre in Ward 4 of the North Zone at a cost of Rs 2 crore.
Meanwhile, SDPI councillor R Alima Begum of Ward 84 staged a walkout during the meeting, alleging that the civic body had failed to implement any development projects in her ward, including an Anganwadi Centre. The session also witnessed criticism from some councillors over the pace at which civic works are carried out.