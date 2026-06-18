AIADMK councillors stage protest, allege corruption in CCMC

COIMBATORE: Corruption allegations, a demand for an investigation, and approval of new development projects marked the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) council meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by Mayor K Ranganayaki alongside Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja, witnessed protests against the DMK-led civic administration from AIADMK councillors R Prabhakaran and D Ramesh, who arrived wearing black shirts. Holding signs demanding an inquiry into alleged corruption within the corporation, the councillors raised slogans before entering the council hall.

Addressing reporters, Councillor R Prabhakaran accused the civic administration of large-scale irregularities in infrastructure and sanitation projects. He alleged that roads in several parts of the city, despite being in good condition, were being repeatedly re-laid, leading to a waste of public funds. He alleged irregularities in the city's waste management operations, especially the manipulation of garbage collection records and misreporting by officials. He further raised concerns over the handling of issues related to the city's dump yard.