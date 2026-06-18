‘Can you hear the cries?’: DMK MLAs stage protest in TN Assembly over rising sexual violence cases

DMK legislators on Thursday wore black badges in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and staged a protest against the alleged deterioration of law and order in the state, particularly over the reported rise in sexual violence against young girls.

Ahead of the Assembly session, the MLAs demonstrated within the Assembly premises, carrying placards with slogans including "Open your mouth, CM!", "Can you hear the cries of anguish, CM?", and "Young girls are here; where are the 'Lion Women'?"

Highlighting the protest, the DMK said, "Amidst the rise in sexual violence against young girls in Tamil Nadu, DMK MLAs staged a protest within the Legislative Assembly complex wearing black badges bearing the slogan "Speak up, CM" (Vaai Thiranga CM). #SpeakUpCM."

The demonstration was led by Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin. During the protest, DMK legislators accused the ruling TVK of allegedly attempting to weaken the Opposition through political inducements.

Earlier in the day, Udhayanidhi Stalin attended a wedding ceremony presided over by DMK president MK Stalin, where he launched a sharp attack on the Joseph Vijay-led TVK government, describing it as a "Sofa Model" administration.

"Today, we are witnessing people switching sides and aligning themselves with whichever party is in power. In Tamil Nadu, we see this happening more frequently under the 'Sofa Model' government," said Udhayanidhi Stalin.

"Whether or not this government purchases anything else, it is continuously purchasing leaders and legislators from other political parties," alleged Stalin.

The DMK leader also claimed that public sentiment was turning against the government.

"People are now regretting that they voted for the 'Sofa Model' government. The day is not far away when the 'Sofa Model' government will be sent home," claimed Stalin.

(With inputs from ANI)