Cancel 2009 G.O, revive 12 vocational streams: TNPGTA

MADURAI: Parents and representatives of the Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers Association urged the school education department to cancel the Government Order (G.O). No. 9 of January 2009 that curbed the commencement of new vocational courses in government schools, thus limiting the recruitment of teachers.

This demand comes amid the discontinuation of vocational groups, especially Agriculture, in schools including five in the Madurai district

Vocational courses such as Agriculture and Nursing have helped students pursue professional careers, especially those outside conventional academic streams.

The gradual closure of vocational groups in government schools across Tamil Nadu has raised concern among parents and teachers.

Around 800 schools in the state offer 12 vocational trades for Classes 11 and 12 and these include 329 schools offering Agriculture. However, G.O. No. 9 barred new vocational courses and instructor appointments without government approval, so many schools shut courses after the retirement of the course teachers.

In Madurai district alone, the Agriculture course was closed in five government schools last year. This academic year, Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Alanganallur also discontinued the Agriculture group despite retired teacher K Murugeswari offering to continue teaching for two more years through the School Management Committee.

Speaking to TNIE, Murugeswari said the closure is a major setback for rural students, noting that several students from the Alanganallur school had secured state first in Agriculture. She said Agriculture vocational students receive 5% reservation in Agriculture counselling, while nursing students get 20% reservation in Nursing counselling, with similar benefits available in other professional courses. "Many of my former students are now agriculture and veterinary officers, and these students are eligible for the 7.5% government school quota."