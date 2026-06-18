Congress, DMK spar in CCMC council over putting up portraits of ex-CMs

COIMBATORE: The first monthly meeting of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) following the recent change in government in Tamil Nadu witnessed dramatic scenes on Wednesday as councillors from the DMK and Congress clashed over the installation of portraits of former CMs inside the council hall.
The meeting, held at the historic Victoria Hall and chaired by Mayor K Ranganayaki, began amid heightened political tensions. Corporation Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja and Deputy Mayor Vetri Selvan were also present.
Trouble erupted when DMK councillors, including the mayor, demanded that a portrait of former Chief Minister MK Stalin be displayed in the council hall. In response, Congress councillors insisted that a portrait of former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart K Kamaraj should also be installed. What began as a demand soon escalated into a heated verbal confrontation between members of the two alliance parties.
DMK councillors entered the hall carrying Stalin's portrait and attempted to install it inside the council chamber while raising slogans. Congress members countered by bringing a portrait of Kamaraj. The situation quickly turned chaotic, with councillors engaging in shouting and jostling inside the meeting hall.
The confrontation intensified as members of both parties raised slogans against each other. DMK councillors were heard chanting against Congress and accusing their ally of betrayal, while Congress members responded with slogans targeting the DMK. The tense atmosphere briefly disrupted the proceedings.
Amid the commotion, Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja intervened and informed the councillors that a government order permits the display of a portrait of the former Chief Minister within council premises. Following his clarification, both sides agreed to end their protest, allowing the meeting to resume. Later, a small portrait of MK Stalin was placed on the mayor's desk before the meeting officially began.
Apart from that, the mayor announced that Ward 53 councillor Mohan will continue in the CCMC council as an independent councillor after his party, CPI, expelled him from the party. The mayor made the announcement based on the letter submitted to her by Mohan earlier.
However, CPI floor leader C Santhi of ward 41 opposed the mayor's announcement and claimed that the mayor can only announce the councillor as an independent, only if they had faced the election independently without any party's support.
Ward 57 councillor P Santhamani of DMK intervened and questioned Santhi over her victory, which the latter had secured through the DMK alliance. Santhamani challenged Santhi to resign her councillor post and face the election independently at present.
With Congress, CPI and CPM councillors turning against DMK councillors, the upcoming council meetings are set to witness similar heated exchanges.