Congress, DMK spar in CCMC council over putting up portraits of ex-CMs

COIMBATORE: The first monthly meeting of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) following the recent change in government in Tamil Nadu witnessed dramatic scenes on Wednesday as councillors from the DMK and Congress clashed over the installation of portraits of former CMs inside the council hall.

The meeting, held at the historic Victoria Hall and chaired by Mayor K Ranganayaki, began amid heightened political tensions. Corporation Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja and Deputy Mayor Vetri Selvan were also present.

Trouble erupted when DMK councillors, including the mayor, demanded that a portrait of former Chief Minister MK Stalin be displayed in the council hall. In response, Congress councillors insisted that a portrait of former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart K Kamaraj should also be installed. What began as a demand soon escalated into a heated verbal confrontation between members of the two alliance parties.

DMK councillors entered the hall carrying Stalin's portrait and attempted to install it inside the council chamber while raising slogans. Congress members countered by bringing a portrait of Kamaraj. The situation quickly turned chaotic, with councillors engaging in shouting and jostling inside the meeting hall.

The confrontation intensified as members of both parties raised slogans against each other. DMK councillors were heard chanting against Congress and accusing their ally of betrayal, while Congress members responded with slogans targeting the DMK. The tense atmosphere briefly disrupted the proceedings.