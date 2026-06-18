ED searches six locations linked to film producer C Alagappan

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at around six locations in Chennai and Madurai linked to businessman and film producer C Alagappan and his family as part of a money laundering investigation arising from multiple cheating and criminal breach of trust cases filed on the basis of complaints lodged by actor Gautami Tadimalla.

The searches were conducted on premises in Velachery, Karpagam Avenue, Anna Nagar and Poonamallee in Chennai, apart from locations in Karaikudi and Madurai, sources said.

The ED case stems from nearly seven FIRs registered by various police agencies in Tamil Nadu over allegations that Alagappan and his family members misused powers of attorney executed by Gautami and fraudulently diverted her properties and funds.

The dispute dates back to 2023 when Gautami accused Alagappan, a long-time associate whom she had entrusted with managing and disposing of certain properties, of cheating her of assets worth several crores.

She alleged that properties in Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Ramanathapuram and Chennai were transferred, purchased or partitioned without her knowledge and that substantial sums were siphoned from her accounts using powers of attorney and signed documents.

The allegations led to multiple criminal cases, issuance of lookout circulars, arrests and prolonged litigation. In December 2023, the Madras High Court refused anticipatory bail to Alagappan and his family members, observing that the materials collected during the investigation disclosed prima facie evidence of cheating and misappropriation.