Ex-FM slams TVK, dares it to keep debt lower than that of DMK regime

CHENNAI: DMK senior leader and former finance minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday dismissed the TVK government’s white paper as an act of “political escapism”, and challenged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s administration to keep annual average borrowings lower than that of the DMK government. If it cannot do that, the TVK government should admit that it cannot deliver on its poll promises.
Addressing reporters at Anna Arivalayam, Thennarasu said, “This (white paper) is an empty report. Realising that they (TVK) cannot keep their promises, they are trying to shift the blame on to the previous DMK government,” he said.
He pointed out that the report covered only the last five years of DMK rule, unlike Jayalalithaa’s 2001 white paper, which covered a decade, or PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s 2021 paper, which looked at 15 years. “Why exclude earlier administrations? Who are they trying to protect,” he asked.
Thennarasu also flagged the report’s admission that “fiscal space available for new projects is very limited”, calling it a sign to the government walking back on its poll commitments.
On the debt of `10 lakh crore, up from `4.8 lakh crore five years ago, Thennarasu argued that the state’s debt has historically doubled every five years across all governments. “If the TVK government completes its term, debt will inevitably hit `20 lakh crore” he said.
He also challenged if the TVK government keeps the average borrowing lower than that of the DMK’s, he would resign from all his posts.
Thennarasu said the TVK government had stalled projects including the ECR Elevated Highway and Parandur airport, and halted PWD and highway works, even as the white paper accused the DMK of neglecting capital spending.
Tamilisai rejects claim of inadequate central funds
Responding to the white paper, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan rejected allegations by the finance minister that Tamil Nadu is not receiving adequate funds from the union government. Listing the TVK’s commitments, she said the state would need around `47,000 crore to provide `2,500 per month to 1.57 crore women, `11,910 crore for cash assistance to farmers, `9,990 crore for free LPG cylinders and `8,438 crore towards education grants for students, among other welfare schemes. Meanwhile, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the TVK government to announce a detailed roadmap to tackle the financial crisis and honour its commitments to the people.