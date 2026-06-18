Ex-FM slams TVK, dares it to keep debt lower than that of DMK regime

CHENNAI: DMK senior leader and former finance minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday dismissed the TVK government’s white paper as an act of “political escapism”, and challenged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s administration to keep annual average borrowings lower than that of the DMK government. If it cannot do that, the TVK government should admit that it cannot deliver on its poll promises.

Addressing reporters at Anna Arivalayam, Thennarasu said, “This (white paper) is an empty report. Realising that they (TVK) cannot keep their promises, they are trying to shift the blame on to the previous DMK government,” he said.

He pointed out that the report covered only the last five years of DMK rule, unlike Jayalalithaa’s 2001 white paper, which covered a decade, or PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s 2021 paper, which looked at 15 years. “Why exclude earlier administrations? Who are they trying to protect,” he asked.

Thennarasu also flagged the report’s admission that “fiscal space available for new projects is very limited”, calling it a sign to the government walking back on its poll commitments.

On the debt of `10 lakh crore, up from `4.8 lakh crore five years ago, Thennarasu argued that the state’s debt has historically doubled every five years across all governments. “If the TVK government completes its term, debt will inevitably hit `20 lakh crore” he said.