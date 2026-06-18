Mini-buses choke Thanjavur old bus stand

THANJAVUR: Congestion has become the new norm at Thanjavur old bus stand after mini buses were permitted to operate from there following the implementation of the New Comprehensive Mini Bus Scheme from June 2025. Over 70 mini buses are being operated from the bus stand besides the TNSTC town bus services and private operators.

Passengers faced difficulty in navigating the closely parked buses to board their buses. “The continuous honking for movement is also causing problems for the waiting passengers and shopkeepers inside the bus stand,” says S Kumar of Vannarapettai who often uses the bus stand.

There have also been skirmishes between the crews of mini buses and the TNSTC over the timing of departures. The TNSTC crews alleged that minibus crews often operate in the time slots of TNSTC buses. “Though permits were given to the mini buses to operate in the rural routes, most of the mini buses are now being operated in Thanjavur old bus stand to new bus stand and Medical College routes,” says D Mathivanan, the state vice-president of TNSTC workers union federation (AITUC).

He along with the office bearers of all trade unions recently petitioned the District Administration about the issue. The petition demanded that mini bus operators have to be instructed to operate buses in their allotted time and only in the permitted route. They also demanded the expansion of the Thanjavur old bus stand by using the space recently vacated by Thanjavur city corporation bike parking stand.

A corporation official told TNIE that there is a proposal under consideration for the expansion of the old bus stand. The Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Thanjavur, was not available for comment.