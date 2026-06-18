Namakkal egg prices hit record high of Rs 6.45

DHARMAPURI: Egg prices reached an all time high after the Namakkal National Egg Coordination Committee increased prices with a single egg now costing Rs 6.45.

Previously, the highest was Rs 6.35 per egg last December. While the moves places burden on the consumer, it has been welcomed by poultry farmers across Namakkal.

"On May 1, the price of a single egg was only Rs 5.70. Since then, the prices of eggs had gradually begun to increase and by Tuesday the prices had reached Rs 6.40 per egg. On Wednesday, Singaraj, Zonal President of the NECC announced the prices will be increased by an additional 5 paise. This resulted in the prices to reach Rs 6.45 per egg," sources said.

According to officials in the NECC, "Over the past few weeks, the egg production in Namakkal declined by 15% due to the heat. In the past 15 days, the prices have been gradually increasing due to the demand at 75 paise per egg. Further with the increase in transportation costs caused by the hike in diesel prices, this has directly led to an increase in the cost of logistics for transporting feed or eggs."

Price of egg

Chennai : Rs 7.10

Parwala : Rs 6.02

Bengaluru : 7.00

Delhi Rs 6.20

Hospet Rs 6.40

Hyderabad Rs 6.30

Kokatta Rs 7.00

Mumbai Rs 7.00