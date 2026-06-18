No AI tool can ever be equated with a qualified lecturer, asserts Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has observed that ChatGPT or Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools cannot substitute human intelligence in teaching law.

The observation was made by a division bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and N Senthilkumar on Wednesday while setting aside a single judge’s order directing the Ambedkar Law University to permit certain students to take the semester examinations despite falling short of the mandatory 65% attendance.

The division bench said online classes provide an avenue for learning when need arises, but they cannot be a substitute for physical mode of learning. There are certain advantages stemming from regularly attending physical classes as it goes beyond mere acquisition of knowledge, instilling values of self-discipline, punctuality, active classroom engagement, and positive social behaviour.

“Neither ChatGPT nor any other AI tool can ever be equated with a qualified lecturer. AI can come as closer to human intelligence but cannot teach the aspects of integrity and morality that are also ethical pillars of legal professions. Such lessons can only be learnt in a vibrant classroom,” the bench said in the order passed on an appeal filed by the Ambedkar Law University.

The single judge had permitted certain students to take the exams even though they had not met the required attendance and also instructed the Bar Council of India to revise the relevant rules regarding mandatory attendance.

Setting aside the single judge’s order, the bench said that students who regularly attended classes and met the mandatory attendance requirement should not be made to feel that a different treatment was accorded to a select few who fell short of the attendance.

It also said since the rules are not yet revisited, the existing rules shall be adhered to, and no further condonation can be made.