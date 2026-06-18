Plea for probe into disparities in TN CM Vijay’s poll affidavit binned

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed petitions seeking to order a probe by the Director General of Income Tax (Investigations) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs into the alleged asset discrepancies in the poll affidavits submitted by TVK founder and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

During the hearing, the first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan said that the petitioners can file election petitions if they find suppression of facts in the poll affidavit, and it (court) cannot issue orders, as sought by them, on the writ petitions.

The petition against Vijay was filed by V Vignesh, a voter of Perambur Assembly constituency. He alleged that there was a `100 crore discrepancy in the affidavits filed along with the nomination papers in Perambur and Tiruchy East Assembly segments where Vijay had contested.

Similarly, the bench dismissed the petition filed by R Kumaravel, a voter of Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, seeking probe into the asset discrepancies in the affidavits of Udhayanidhi. The petitioner stated that there are discrepancies in the 2021 and 2026 affidavits filed by Udhayanidhi.