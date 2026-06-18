Please read news about your own rule, act on it, Stalin tells TN CM Vijay

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin took a swipe at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday at a wedding event, saying, “Social media is full of news about what coat he wore, what he ate for lunch, what watch he had on, and whether he wore a silk dhoti.

But atrocities in the country are also making news. I sincerely request the Chief Minister of TN, please read the news about yourself and your government. Find the truth and act on it.” He also reflected on DMK’s longevity, noting that while parties collapse after a single electoral defeat, DMK has been fighting for its principles for 75 years.

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also spoke at the event, criticised the TVK-led state government for consistently ‘purchasing’ MLAs from other parties, pointing at AIADMK MLAs who resigned their posts to join the TVK. “People who voted based on an image are regretting it. They are wondering how to get through the next four and three-quarter years,” he said.

He also took aim at political turncoats. “We are seeing too many people these days who wrap themselves in the flag of whichever party comes to power,” he said. “The day this sofa-model government is sent home is not far away,” Udhayanidhi said.

DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi offered a cryptic observation on the current political climate. “Today, many politicians do not open their mouths at all. And even when they speak, there are times they feel they should have stayed silent,” she said.

Stand with people: Ex-cm to DMK MLAs

Chennai: On the eve of the 17th TN Assembly’s first session, DMK president M K Stalin directed the party’s legislators to function as a strong and effective opposition, asking them to raise people’s issues on the floor of the Assembly and to be ready to take to the streets in protest when the situation demanded it. According to MLAs who spoke to TNIE, the DMK president, addressing a meeting of the party’s MLAs at Anna Arivalayam on Wednesday evening, said that the present political climate called for the party to question the ruling dispensation at every turn and to stand with the people. ENS