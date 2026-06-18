Pongal cash, subsidy trap TNCSC in Rs 27K-crore debt

CHENNAI: Bank borrowings that funded the state’s Pongal cash gift and special Public Distribution System (PDS), under which pulses and cooking oil are supplied at subsidised rates through ration shops, have saddled the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) with a Rs 27,181 crore debt as of March this year.

Successive state governments have failed to fully reimburse the food subsidy and cash distribution expenditure to the TNCSC, the agency responsible for procuring commodities and raising loans to fund these schemes, revealed the White Paper on Tamil Nadu’s financial position released by the TVK government on Tuesday.

According to the report, a total of Rs 24,023 crore was spent on Pongal cash aid and gift hampers between 2016 and 2026. Of the corporation’s total liabilities, more than 90% is owed by the state government and the rest by the centre.

Sources said when the special PDS scheme was launched in 2007, tur dal was procured at Rs 50/kg and cooking oil at Rs 45/ litre. These commodities were supplied to beneficiaries at subsidised rates of Rs 30 and Rs 25, respectively.

At present, tur dal is purchased at Rs 109/kg and cooking oil at Rs 143/litre. Despite the steep increase in costs, the selling prices have remained unchanged.

As a result, the government’s subsidy burden on these two commodities alone has increased to nearly Rs 4,800 crore annually.