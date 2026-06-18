Prevent damage, theft of equipment used in Athikadavu project: Farmers

TIRUPPUR: Farmers have urged the secretary of the Water Resources Department (WRD) to take action against officials for allegedly not initiating legal proceedings against those stealing or damaging equipment, including the Outlet Management System (OMS) technology, installed in the tanks under the Athikadavu-Avinashi project.

P Shanmugasundaram, a farmer of Pudupalayam village in Avinashi, said, “The Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme, a special project of the Tamil Nadu government, is being implemented by the WRD in Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts. About 1,045 waterbodies are connected under this project. This project is equipped with modern technological equipment to monitor the water flow in each pond. However, anti-social elements continue to steal and damage the equipment installed in the ponds for the project. Due to this, it is impossible to fill waterbodies under the scheme. This is leading farmers to engage in protests.”

The farmer said, “The project officials are failing to take legal proceedings against those involved in this activity and are being negligent in protecting government property,” and demanded directions to tighten surveillance and disciplinary action against negligent officials. Shanmugasundaram has also written a detailed letter to the WRD secretary regarding this issue.

Athikadavu-Avinashi Project Agitation Committee coordinator M Velusamy said, “The WRD must take measures, through the police, to ensure the security of the project’s entire assets. Scrap shops that accept project equipment must be monitored, and strict action must be taken against them.”