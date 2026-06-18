Relax plan norm for HRB projects in other cities too: CREDAI

CHENNAI: Welcoming the decision vesting powers with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to grant planning permission for High-Rise Building (HRB) projects within the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has urged the state government to extend a similar approach to other cities in Tamil Nadu as well.

W S Habib, president, Credai-Tamil Nadu, in a release stated that high-rise building approvals had to pass through multiple stages - application, field inspection, HRB committee review, recommendation to government, and issuance of government order -- before planning permission could be granted.

“A project is not only a developer’s investment... Even a few months of delay can increase project costs, affect cash flows, postpone launches and ultimately impact the end customer,” he said, adding that even a few months of delay will impact the end customer.

By empowering the CMDA to grant or refuse planning permission based on the recommendation of the HRB committee, the government has created a more practical, accountable and time-bound approval framework, Habib added, urging the government to extend the approach in a phased manner to other major cities such as Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy.