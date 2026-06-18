S Korea firm meets CM Vijay to fast-track Thoothukudi shipbuilding project

CHENNAI: The state’s proposed $4 billion shipbuilding complex at Thoothukudi moved a step closer to reality on Wednesday after a delegation from South Korea’s HD Hyundai Group met Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and expressed interest in fast-tracking the project.

A high-level business delegation led by Young Hoon Kwon, director of Global Business Division of HD Hyundai (HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering - HD KSOE), the shipbuilding arm of HD Hyundai, reviewed progress of the proposed facility and discussed the next steps for implementation with the chief minister and senior state officials.

The meeting at the secretariat signals renewed momentum for what could become one of India’s largest shipbuilding investments, with the potential to generate around 15,000 direct jobs and transform Thoothukudi into a major maritime manufacturing hub.

The development comes a week after Industries Minister S Keerthana in her first overseas official engagement since the formation of the new government reaffirmed Tamil Nadu’s commitment to the project during meetings in South Korea.

The project assumes significance as India seeks to expand domestic shipbuilding capacity, reduce dependence on foreign shipyards and build a stronger maritime manufacturing ecosystem. States are increasingly competing to attract large-scale investments linked to global supply chains and strategic industries.