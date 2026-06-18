Sewage causing Palar river froth: TNPCB to NGT

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has informed the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the recurring incidences of frothing in the Palar river near Marapattu village in Tirupathur district is largely caused by untreated sewage discharged into the river, and that the board has commissioned a scientific study to determine the exact reasons.

The report was filed before the green bench in a suo motu case initiated based on a news report published in TNIE highlighting residents’ concerns over pollution in the Palar river near Marapattu.

According to TNPCB, foaming is generally observed during the monsoon season under the Marapattu bridge near Vaniyambadi. Inspections revealed the river carries untreated sewage and sullage generated from Vaniyambadi municipality and Udayendiram town panchayat. The report said approximately seven million litres per day of untreated sewage is being discharged into the river due to the absence of a sewage treatment plant.

Following a foaming incident on July 17 last year, TNPCB officials collected water samples from multiple locations, including the CETP pump house at Chinna Palar, Girisamudram and Marapattu bridge. The board said no direct discharge of industrial effluent from units adjacent to the river was observed. The report noted 133 tannery units are connected to the Vanitec Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in the Vaniyambadi region.