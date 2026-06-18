TN CM VIjay directs officials to procure more AC e-buses

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay chaired a review meeting at the secretariat on Wednesday to assess the performance of the transport department and discuss upcoming initiatives and long-term development plans, including free travel for women across the state. During the meeting, he directed officials that future bus procurements should prioritise air-conditioned electric buses.

He held a detailed discussion on the department’s one-year, three-year and five-year strategic plans aimed at modernising and strengthening public transport across TN, an official release said.

Officials presented a proposal to develop a new software platform integrating GPS-based tracking of bus departures, arrivals and bus stops. Under the plan, round-the-clock information and control centres will be established at major bus terminals and linked to the headquarters of all eight transport corporations, as well as a centralised integrated control centre to be set up in Chennai for real-time monitoring and management.

The CM also reviewed long-term initiatives including the statewide free bus travel scheme for women.