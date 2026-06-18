TN NEET aspirant ends life; kin blame cancellation of exam

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant, who had attempted the examination thrice, died at a hospital on Wednesday morning, hours after allegedly attempting to kill herself at her home in Kovai Pudur.

According to family members, the woman -- S Anukeerthana of Park Nagar in Kovai Pudur -- had been allegedly under severe mental stress after the exam cancellation and was worried about her family's financial circumstances, as her father, a supervisor at a Tasmac outlet, was recently affected by the government's closure of 717 liquor outlets.

In 2024, Anukeerthana completed Class 12 from a private school in Coimbatore and appeared for the medical entrance examination, but fell short of the cut-off marks. She attempted the examination in 2025 and again on May 3, 2026. Her family members said Anukeerthana had hoped to secure a medical seat in her third attempt, but the NEET cancellation due to alleged irregularities put her under severe mental stress.

According to sources, the woman sent a text message to her uncle on Tuesday night, but later deleted it. Suspicious of timing, the uncle alerted Anukeerthana's mother, who later found her critical following an alleged attempt to die by suicide. The victim was immediately rushed to a private hospital, however, she died not responding to treatment on Wednesday morning. The body was shifted to the Government ESI Hospital for autopsy. Kuniyamuthur police registered a case and initiated an investigation.