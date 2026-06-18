Trans persons flag lack of separate loos, poor infrastructure at MGMGH

TIRUCHY: Members of the transgender community have sought improvements to the transgender clinic and ward at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchy alleging inadequate infrastructure, lack of privacy and limited access to specialised healthcare services. The concerns were raised around two weeks ago in a petition to the Tiruchy Collector.

Among their key complaints is the lack of a separate bathroom in the ward as transperson and transmen patients have to depend on women’s toilets. They also alleged that cis men and cis women patients are also admitted to the ward at times, affecting privacy during hospital stays.

“The ward is there, but several facilities are still missing. Even after surgery, trans patients have to use women’s toilets because there is no separate bathroom,” said A Oviya Mary (42), a transgender activist who has assisted over 30 transpersons in undergoing gender-affirming procedures across Tamil Nadu.

She also called for a more responsive system to address the needs of trans patients. “The facilities and specialists are available, but the system needs to be more responsive. A dedicated mechanism should ensure that trans persons receive timely counselling, referrals and treatment without unnecessary delays,” she said.