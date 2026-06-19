C Mahendran quits CPI, joins ruling TVK

CHENNAI: Senior CPI leader C Mahendran on Thursday joined the TVK in the presence of party general secretary and minister N Anand.

“The CM has proved that even a common citizen can win an election today, beyond the divide between the rich and poor, and without distinctions of caste or religion. CM Vijay has shown this in practice,” the veteran leader said. He further said that he would continue to work in the TVK party, wearing the same red towel and be a communist.

A native of Thanjavur, Mahendran joined CPI in 1971 as a party full-timer and worked in the party’s students wing, youth wing and served as deputy secretary of the CPI for over 20 years.