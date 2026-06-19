Camp elephants to be shifted from Theppakadu, only four to remain for public viewing

CHENNAI: The Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) has decided to shift most of its camp elephants from the Theppakadu camp to various forest ranges within the Nilgiris district, a move aimed at improving animal welfare, reducing disease risks, and strengthening anti-poaching and conflict mitigation operations.

Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra said the forest department did not want camp elephants to remain confined to a single location. “Their role should not be reduced to that of display animals. They have to move within forests and remain operational,” he said.

MTR Deputy Director M G Ganesan said Theppakadu earlier housed 29 camp elephants. Two elephants were recently shifted to Sadivayal, leaving 27 pachyderms in the camp, one of which later died. Eventually, only four elephants will remain at Theppakadu for tourist viewing once the redistribution plan commences.