Class 7 girl killed in bike accident, minor rider held in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 12-year-old student was killed after a two-wheeler allegedly ridden by a minor hit her near Ervadi on Wednesday evening. Following the accident, residents and relatives staged a protest on Wednesday night.

The suspect person were arrested in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased was M Darshika from Vettamanai village near Ervadi Dargah. She was a Class 7 student at a government higher secondary school in the area. Police said Darshika was returning home after school when she was hit by a speeding bike allegedly ridden by a 17-year-old boy from Ervadi Dargah North Street.

She sustained severe head injuries and was taken to the Ervadi government primary health centre for first aid before being referred to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital. However, doctors declared that she had died already.

The girl’s relatives gathered outside the police station, demanding that action be taken against the parents of the minor for allowing him to ride the vehicle.

During talks with officials, residents also sought speed-breakers near Vettamanai and deployment of police personnel during school hours.