Governor’s address reflection of growing rapport between TVK govt & BJP-led centre: Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin termed the governor reading out the customary speech without any changes on the opening session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday, unlike during previous years, an indication of the growing understanding between the TVK government and the BJP-led union government. Referring to the National Anthem being played twice during the Assembly proceedings, he said it reflected the same trend.

The governor’s customary address drew mixed reactions from political parties, with the DMK, AIADMK and AMMK criticising it, other parties including MDMK, CPI, CPI(M) and PMK welcoming some of the announcements and raising concerns over others.

Udhayanidhi termed the address more of a “self-promotion document” for the ruling TVK government than a policy statement. The former deputy CM claimed that several schemes and achievements highlighted in the speech were actually initiatives implemented by the previous DMK government.

He also questioned the criticism of the previous administration in the address and said the state’s recent economic achievements were the result of policies implemented during the DMK regime.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami described the governor’s address as disappointing and said it failed to deliver the “change” promised by the TVK before coming to power. He alleged that several election promises remained unfulfilled and called the speech a “mirage” that offered little to the people.