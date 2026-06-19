Governor’s address reflection of growing rapport between TVK govt & BJP-led centre: Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin termed the governor reading out the customary speech without any changes on the opening session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday, unlike during previous years, an indication of the growing understanding between the TVK government and the BJP-led union government. Referring to the National Anthem being played twice during the Assembly proceedings, he said it reflected the same trend.
The governor’s customary address drew mixed reactions from political parties, with the DMK, AIADMK and AMMK criticising it, other parties including MDMK, CPI, CPI(M) and PMK welcoming some of the announcements and raising concerns over others.
Udhayanidhi termed the address more of a “self-promotion document” for the ruling TVK government than a policy statement. The former deputy CM claimed that several schemes and achievements highlighted in the speech were actually initiatives implemented by the previous DMK government.
He also questioned the criticism of the previous administration in the address and said the state’s recent economic achievements were the result of policies implemented during the DMK regime.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami described the governor’s address as disappointing and said it failed to deliver the “change” promised by the TVK before coming to power. He alleged that several election promises remained unfulfilled and called the speech a “mirage” that offered little to the people.
In a statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss welcomed the government’s announcement on conducting a caste survey. He also welcomed measures aimed at promoting industrial investments and preventing illegal mining. However, he expressed disappointment there was no announcement on filling vacant government posts, which he said numbered at least five lakh across the state.
MDMK general secretary Vaiko, an ally of the DMK, welcomed several aspects of the speech. He said the governor’s remarks that the people had given a strong mandate to the TVK beyond caste, religion and money power reflected the public verdict. He also welcomed the government’s commitment to secularism, social justice, state rights, minority welfare and equality, and praised the ‘Vetri Tamilagam’ vision to make TN a model state by 2031.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian welcomed the continuation of the Assembly tradition of beginning proceedings with the ‘Thamizh Thai Vaazhthu’. However, he expressed disappointment that the speech did not address workers’ welfare, labour rights, fair wages and pensions.
CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam welcomed the announcements on securing TN’s share of central funds, ensuring transparency in governance, tackling drug abuse and improving farm income. However, he said the speech was silent on regularising the services of temporary teachers and providing jobs to those who had cleared teacher eligibility examinations.
Meanwhile, School Education Minister A Rajmohan defended the DMK MLAs wearing black badges carrying the slogan “Open Your Mouth, CM”. He said democracy allowed opposition parties to express their views, but added that the DMK should have shown the same concern during its own tenure in office.