My son will hold no post, remain as primary AIADMK member, says Palaniswamy

CHENNAI: Amid speculation among the rank and file of the AIADMK over the possible entry into politics of former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s son as his successor, the AIADMK general secretary on Thursday said that his son Mithun would remain only a primary member of the party and would not hold any post in the AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters after the governor’s address in the Assembly, Palaniswami said reports suggesting that Mithun was being prepared as his political successor are false.

“My son Mithun is only a primary member of the AIADMK. He does not hold any post in the party and will not enter politics,” Palaniswami said. “I am saying this once again very clearly. The media should not spread false reports. Mithun will continue only as a primary member of the party,” he underlined.

Palaniswami also hit out at former Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar and other leaders who resigned from their posts. Questioning their criticism of the party leadership, Palaniswami said those who won elections under the AIADMK banner should acknowledge the role played by the party, its workers and alliance partners in their victories.