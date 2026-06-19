Nine bonded labourers, including four kids, rescued from brick kiln in Tamil Nadu's Ambur

TIRUPATTUR: total of nine people, including four children and four women, were rescued from a brick kiln in Baiarapalli village of Mittalam gram panchayat on Wednesday. The kiln owner, identified as Chinnakannan, is absconding.

Based on a tip-off about suspected bonded labour practices being carried out at the kiln located in Ambur taluk, within the Vaniyambadi revenue division limits, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Tirupattur Secretary J Nagalakshmi alias Vijayarani took action. Around 10 am on Wednesday, a team led by Nagalakshmi and the Vaniyambadi RDO, A Thanikachalam – along with Oomerabad police and Adibhoomi Charitable Trust members – visited KCN Brick Kiln, owned and operated by Chinnakannan.

During the inquiry, the workers disclosed that they had accepted an advance payment of Rs 30,000 from Chinnakannan approximately 10 years ago and have been at the kiln ever since, receiving Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per family every week.

The owner also allegedly claimed that the workers’ debt had increased to Rs 1 lakh, they told the officials. Further, only one family member was allowed to purchase essential commodities from a shop known to Chinnakannan, and the expenses incurred were added to their outstanding debt.

The children were also forced to work, M Krishnan of Adibhoomi Charitable Trust said. “There was no proper drinking water and toilet facility in the premises. The labourers were made to live in mortar rooms (a room where mud/clay mixture used for making bricks is prepared, stored, or processed before moulding),” he added.

The inspection team concluded that the workers were being subjected to debt bondage and forced labour. The victims were brought to the Vaniymabdi RDO office for further legal and administrative proceedings.