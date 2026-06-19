One dead, 18 injured as bus falls into ditch after hitting tractor in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old passenger was killed on the spot and 18 others injured after a private bus collided with a borewell tractor and overturned into a roadside ditch on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway near Madhuranthakam in Chengalpattu district in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Chellamuthu (48), a native of Karur. Police said the bus, carrying 36 passengers, was heading to Chennai from Karur.

According to the Acharapakkam police, the borewell tractor travelling in front of the bus slowed down all of a sudden, causing the bus to ram into its rear. The impact severely damaged the front portion of the bus, causing it to veer off the highway and overturn into a roadside ditch.

The 18 passengers, who sustained injuries, were admitted to the Chengalpattu District Government Hospital and the Government Hospital in Madhuranthakam for treatment. Traffic on the busy national highway was disrupted for nearly an hour following the accident before normalcy was restored.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.