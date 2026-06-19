Regulate CBSE school fees too: Parents to Tamil Nadu govt

COIMBATORE: With the TVK-led government shifting private school NOC process online (from July 1) to curb corruption, many families are now demanding strict regulation on fee hikes, with several of them urging the state government to bring private CBSE schools too – just like the matriculation schools – under the purview of the fee determination committee.

P Chandran, an employee from Perungudi in Chennai, told TNIE that his son and daughter, studying in Class 2 and 4 at a private matriculation school, were charged a combined fee of Rs 70,000 last year including tuition and book fee.

“The school has increased the fee by Rs 10,000 for each child this year. When asked about it, the management said the classrooms had been upgraded to smart classrooms. We ended up paying Rs 90,000 for both children, excluding the annual transport fee of Rs 9,000. To manage the additional expenses, my wife has started working now,” he said.

He alleged, “Only last year’s tuition fee details are available on the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Fee Determination Committee website. The fee structure is not displayed at the school or on its website.”

V Kalaiarasan of Coimbatore said that his daughter studies at a matriculation school near Vedapatti on the city’s outskirts. He said the fee determination committee fixed the annual tuition fee at Rs 13,310 for Class 5.