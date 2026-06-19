Rs 38 lakh seized from 40 RTO & MVI offices across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday conducted surprise inspections at over 40 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) offices and driving schools across Tamil Nadu and seized unaccounted cash totalling Rs 37.81 lakh. Of these, a total of Rs 5.95 lakh were identified through UPI transactions.

In Chennai, inspections were conducted at the RTOs in Valasaravakkam, Pulianthope, Kolathur and Anna Nagar. Officials seized the highest amount of Rs 45,640 from Valasaravakkam. RTOs in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur were also inspected.

Among other places, the highest seizure was reported at the RTO in Kallakurichi, where officials found Rs 3.77 lakh. This was followed by the MVI office in Arakkonam in Ranipet district, where Rs 2.31 lakh was seized, and the RTO in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, where Rs 1.92 lakh was recovered. In addition, GPay transactions worth Rs 2.5 lakh was detected at the RTO in Karaikudi, Rs 1.55 lakh at the MVI unit in Alangudi and Rs 98,688 at the RTO in Chengalpattu.