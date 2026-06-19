Strengthen child protection mechanisms: DCPOs to CM Vijay

CHENNAI: A section of the state’s district child protection officers (DCPOs) on Thursday wrote to the chief minister, seeking various measures to strengthen child protection mechanisms, among which include the establishment of a dedicated girls’ shelter in every district and maintenance assistance for children with single-parent families.

In a representation, the DCPOs said that several district child protection offices, juvenile justice boards and child welfare committees are functioning out of rented premises or “dilapidated” government buildings. They also complained of a lack of adequate vehicles to reach children in distress.

Further, the officers sought the establishment of a dedicated girls’ shelter in every district with counsellors, doctors and special educators for arranging temporary care of affected children. They also called for fully equipped observation homes in all districts for children in conflict with the law.

They urged the government to appoint child protection officers at the block level, and strengthen child protection committees at the village, block, municipal and ward levels as well. Raising service-related concerns, the employees said staff in district child protection offices have been working on annual contracts since 2012. and urged the government to regularise their services.